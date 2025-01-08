Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 4:12pm

Johnson (shoulder) won't play Thursday at Phoenix, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson will miss a third consecutive game due to an inflamed right shoulder. Vit Krejci has started Johnson's place and should continue to do so Thursday while Garrison Mathews and David Roddy could see more action off the bench. Johnson's next chance to play will come Saturday against Houston.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
