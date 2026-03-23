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Jalen Johnson Injury: Won't go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 2:55pm

Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Johnson will miss his second consecutive game after being diagnosed with left shoulder inflammation. Mouhamed Gueye drew the start in Johnson's place Saturday and could be in line for another look Monday, though Jonathan Kuminga and Zaccharie Risacher are also candidates to see more playing time until Johnson is cleared to return.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
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