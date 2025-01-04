Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson will be sidelined for the second time in the Hawks' last three games due to right shoulder soreness. Garrison Mathews will likely enter the starting lineup Saturday, and De'Andre Hunter should see an increased role on offense due to Johnson's absence. Johnson's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Jazz.

