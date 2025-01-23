Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 5:33pm

Johnson (shoulder) won't return to Thursday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Johnson ran to the locker room early in the second quarter after sustaining a left shoulder injury on a block attempt, and he'll finish the matchup with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes. With the 23-year-old sidelined, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Mathews could all see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now