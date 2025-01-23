Jalen Johnson Injury: Won't return Thursday

Johnson (shoulder) won't return to Thursday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Johnson ran to the locker room early in the second quarter after sustaining a left shoulder injury on a block attempt, and he'll finish the matchup with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes. With the 23-year-old sidelined, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Mathews could all see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.