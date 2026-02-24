Jalen Johnson Injury: Won't return Tuesday
Johnson won't return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a left hip flexor injury. He'll finish with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across six minutes.
Johnson sustained the hip injury in the first quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out shortly thereafter. With the star forward unavailable, Jonathan Kuminga and Mouhamed Gueye are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way. Johnson's next opportunity to play will come in Thursday's rematch versus Washington.
