Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Johnson won't return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a left hip flexor injury. He'll finish with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across six minutes.

Johnson sustained the hip injury in the first quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out shortly thereafter. With the star forward unavailable, Jonathan Kuminga and Mouhamed Gueye are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way. Johnson's next opportunity to play will come in Thursday's rematch versus Washington.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago