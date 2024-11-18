Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 6:50pm

Johnson (lower leg) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Johnson was a late addition to the injury report and is dealing with left lateral lower leg inflammation. With the 22-year-old forward sidelined, Garrison Mathews, De'Andre Hunter and Larry Nance are candidates for an increased role Monday.

