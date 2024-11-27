Jalen Johnson News: Another strong all-around night
Johnson contributed 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 win over the Cavaliers.
Johnson turned in a solid shooting performance and flirted with a double-double. He also posted his best passing game since Nov. 15 and recorded at least one block and one steal for a second straight appearance. The Duke product is now averaging 23.0 points and 10.2 rebounds over his last five games.
