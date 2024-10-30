Jalen Johnson News: Career-high 17 boards vs. Wizards

Johnson registered 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Wizards.

Johnson was the second-leading scorer for the Hawks on Wednesday behind Trae Young (35) despite the former having an inefficient night from three-point range and at the charity stripe. However, the 2021 first-round pick made up for it on the glass as he grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive side of the floor. Johnson is averaging 16.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks through the first five games of the 2024-25 regular season.