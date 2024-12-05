Jalen Johnson News: Carries Atlanta offensively

Johnson ended with 23 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 win over the Bucks.

Johnson stepped his game up in a matchup where Trae Young wasn't at his best, and the star forward continued his breakout season with his fourth double-double across his last eight outings. Plus, it was also the sixth time he reached the 20-point mark in that span. During that eight-game stretch, Johnson is averaging 21.5 points, 10.0 points, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.