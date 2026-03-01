Jalen Johnson News: Cleared to play Sunday

Johnson (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Johnson has been given the green light to return from a one-game absence due to a left hip flexor injury. With Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot) both cleared to return, that should result in both Zaccharie Risacher and Jonathan Kuminga reverting to bench roles for Sunday's contest. Prior to sustaining the injury against the Wizards on Tuesday, Johnson had averaged 25.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.4 steals over 37.1 minutes per game in February.