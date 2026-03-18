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Jalen Johnson News: Comes close to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 11:34pm

Johnson provided 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 win over the Mavericks.

By now, it shouldn't be surprising to see Johnson hover around triple-doubles every time he steps on the hardwood. He finished just one assist away from recording what would've been his third consecutive triple-double, and this was the sixth time that he ended just one assist away from such a feat. Johnson has 13 triple-doubles on the season, and he's been one of the most productive fantasy assets all season long due to his impressive, elite ability to fill the stat sheet with ease.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
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