Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Johnson logged 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Knicks.

The fourth-year forward logged his second straight double-double in two games back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for just over two weeks. Although his efficiency in both games has been less than desirable, it's certainly possible that Johnson's just shaking off the rust, especially as he was shooting over 50 percent from the field prior to going down at the beginning of the month. His next outing comes Wednesday against the Pistons.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now