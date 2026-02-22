Jalen Johnson News: Double-double in win
Johnson accumulated 26 points (11-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over the Nets.
Johnson delivered a strong performance, leading all scorers and securing double-digit rebounds in a win. The Duke product has been dominant on the glass this season, recording at least 10 boards in 34 of 53 games and in eight of his past nine appearances. Entering Sunday averaging 8.2 assists per contest this campaign, the 24-year-old isn't just a double-double threat, but a legitimate triple-double candidate on a nightly basis.
