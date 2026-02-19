Jalen Johnson News: Double-doubles in win
Johnson supplied 32 points (9-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 117-107 win over the 76ers.
Although Johnson didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance, he got to the charity stripe often and finished with a game-high mark in points. The star forward also led the Hawks in rebounds while tying the game highs in assists and steals. Johnson continues to power Atlanta's offense and has now racked up two double-doubles and two triple-doubles over five January appearances. Additionally, he has logged three or more steals in three straight games.
