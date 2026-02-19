Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Johnson supplied 32 points (9-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 117-107 win over the 76ers.

Although Johnson didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance, he got to the charity stripe often and finished with a game-high mark in points. The star forward also led the Hawks in rebounds while tying the game highs in assists and steals. Johnson continues to power Atlanta's offense and has now racked up two double-doubles and two triple-doubles over five January appearances. Additionally, he has logged three or more steals in three straight games.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago