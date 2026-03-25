Jalen Johnson News: Double-doubles in win

Johnson totaled 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and 12 assists across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 130-129 overtime win over the Pistons.

Johnson didn't miss a beat in his return from a two-game layoff, and he did an excellent job orchestrating the offense during Wednesday's win. This was Johnson's 42nd double-double of the season and the 83rd of his career.