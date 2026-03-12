Jalen Johnson News: Flirts with triple-double in win
Johnson posted 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over Brooklyn.
Johnson got hot during the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 21 points on 3-for-5 shooting, and he finished with a team-best plus-12 differential. The Hawks have now won a season-best eight straight games, which is their longest win streak in five years. They'll look to make it nine in a row Saturday versus the Bucks.
