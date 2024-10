Johnson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Johnson is ready for the regular season after resting during the Hawks' preseason finale. The youngster broke out last year, averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 stocks per game before injuries derailed his campaign.