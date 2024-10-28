Jalen Johnson News: Held in check

Johnson supplied seven points (3-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Thunder.

This was a dud by Johnson's standards, especially considering Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) were both sidelined. His counting stats have been fine, but Johnson has yet to find his rhythm. Through three games, he's shooting 29.7 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc.