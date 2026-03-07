Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Huge double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 6:31pm

Johnson recorded 35 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 win over the 76ers.

It was the 12th time this year that the All-Star forward dropped at least 30 points. Johnson is now also up to 39 double-doubles in 2025-26. Over his last 11 contests, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 22.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
