Jalen Johnson News: Nearly triple-doubles in win
Johnson posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.
This was another day in the office for Johnson as he continues to post elite fantasy numbers. Overall this season, he's averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers across 58 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More