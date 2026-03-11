Jalen Johnson News: Nearly triple-doubles in win

Johnson posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.

This was another day in the office for Johnson as he continues to post elite fantasy numbers. Overall this season, he's averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers across 58 appearances.