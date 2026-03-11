Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Nearly triple-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Johnson posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.

This was another day in the office for Johnson as he continues to post elite fantasy numbers. Overall this season, he's averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers across 58 appearances.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
