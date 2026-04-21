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Jalen Johnson News: Notches 17 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 8:39am

Johnson finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 107-106 victory over New York in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This was a mild effort from Johnson based on his regular-season standards. The Knicks have clearly made it a priority to slow him down, but he's still managing averages of 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.5 steals on 45.2 percent shooting from the field through two games.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
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