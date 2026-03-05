Jalen Johnson News: Puts up 20 in easy win
Johnson supplied 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 win over the Bucks.
To illustrate how good Johnson has been this season, the fact that this was his third consecutive game without a double-double means it's also his longest streak without achieving that feat since the start of the campaign, as he opened the 2025-26 season without a double-double until his fifth outing. It was also his fourth straight without a triple-double, and he hadn't gone four games without such outcome since late January. Johnson's numbers might be a bit down compared to November or December, but he remains the absolute focal point of the Hawks' offensive scheme.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 267 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 267 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 249 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More