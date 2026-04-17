Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Ready to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:32pm

Johnson (rest) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Knicks.

Johnson wasn't available for Atlanta's regular-season finale, but he's ready to go for the start of the postseason. Over 72 contests in 2025-26, the All-Star forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago