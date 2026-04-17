Jalen Johnson News: Ready to play Saturday

Johnson (rest) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Knicks.

Johnson wasn't available for Atlanta's regular-season finale, but he's ready to go for the start of the postseason. Over 72 contests in 2025-26, the All-Star forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.