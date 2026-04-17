Jalen Johnson News: Ready to play Saturday
Johnson (rest) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Knicks.
Johnson wasn't available for Atlanta's regular-season finale, but he's ready to go for the start of the postseason. Over 72 contests in 2025-26, the All-Star forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.
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