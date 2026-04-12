Jalen Johnson News: Resting Sunday

Johnson (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

With the Hawks locked into a top-6 seed, Johnson and the rest of the starters will take a night off during the regular-season finale. After two injury-plagued seasons, Johnson was very healthy in 2025-26 and posted a career-best campaign, averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.2 minutes across 72 regular-season games.