Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Secures double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 12:08am

Johnson closed Thursday's 109-108 victory over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes.

Johnson turned in an impressive all-around performance and flirted with a triple-double on the way to a win. He hasn't been nearly as efficient from the field during the first round as he was in the regular season (48.9 percent in 72 games), but he's still managed to do enough to lead Atlanta to a 2-1 series lead. Johnson will continue to be relied on heavily in the scoring column and on the glass as the playoffs push on.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
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