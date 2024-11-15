Jalen Johnson News: Secures sixth double-double
Johnson contributed 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over Washington.
Johnson turned in a decent shooting night and led the Hawks with four swats, his best mark in a game this season. He's consistently produced across the board over his last seven appearances, averaging 21.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 36.1 minutes.
