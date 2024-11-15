Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Secures sixth double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Johnson contributed 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over Washington.

Johnson turned in a decent shooting night and led the Hawks with four swats, his best mark in a game this season. He's consistently produced across the board over his last seven appearances, averaging 21.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 36.1 minutes.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now