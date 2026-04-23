Jalen Johnson News: Secures strong double-double
Johnson closed Thursday's 109-108 victory over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes.
Johnson turned in an impressive all-around performance and flirted with a triple-double on the way to a win. He hasn't been nearly as efficient from the field during the first round as he was in the regular season (48.9 percent in 72 games), but he's still managed to do enough to lead Atlanta to a 2-1 series lead. Johnson will continue to be relied on heavily in the scoring column and on the glass as the playoffs push on.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 203 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 203 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 185 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1211 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More