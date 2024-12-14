Jalen Johnson News: Set to play against Milwaukee

Johnson (ankle) is available for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals game versus the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 20.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 36.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.