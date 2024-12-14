Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Set to play against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Johnson (ankle) is available for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals game versus the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 20.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 36.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now