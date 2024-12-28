Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Shines in win vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Johnson ended Saturday's 120-110 victory over Miami with 28 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.

Johnson was absolutely dominant on both ends of the court, recording two or more tallies in all but one of the principal six categories while also recording his fourth straight double-double -- and eighth over his last nine contests. His growth has been outstanding, and he's firmly established as one of the best young forwards in the NBA. Johnson already has 18 double-doubles on the season.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now