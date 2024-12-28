Jalen Johnson News: Shines in win vs. Miami

Johnson ended Saturday's 120-110 victory over Miami with 28 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.

Johnson was absolutely dominant on both ends of the court, recording two or more tallies in all but one of the principal six categories while also recording his fourth straight double-double -- and eighth over his last nine contests. His growth has been outstanding, and he's firmly established as one of the best young forwards in the NBA. Johnson already has 18 double-doubles on the season.