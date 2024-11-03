Jalen Johnson News: Stuffs stat sheet in victory

Johnson amassed 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 victory over the Pelicans.

The 22-year-old led the Hawks in points, rebounds and blocks while dishing out the second-highest mark in assists behind Trae Young (12). Johnson has been able to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, and his two-way abilities have made him a valuable option in fantasy formats. The fourth-year pro is averaging 18.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.9 steals-plus-blocks across 37.1 minutes per game through seven regular-season outings.