Jalen Johnson News: Stuffs stat sheet once again

Johnson ended Monday's 123-93 loss to the Celtics with 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Johnson didn't have his best performance from an efficiency perspective, but that won't matter much if he continues to deliver the same numbers he's been posting over the first two weeks of the regular season. Johnson could be in line for a sizable uptick in usage in case Trae Young (ribs) is forced to miss time, but even if that's not the case, his role as a primary offensive weapon in Atlanta is set in stone. Through eight contests, Johnson is averaging 18.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.