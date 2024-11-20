Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson News: Suiting up Wednesday

Published on November 20, 2024

Johnson (lower leg) will play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors. Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson missed Monday's contest with left lateral lower leg inflammation, but he's been given the green light to face Golden State. Johnson has started in all 14 appearances this season, averaging 19.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks.

