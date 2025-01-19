Jalen Johnson News: Takes on big minutes in return

Johnson (shoulder) tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 119-115 overtime win over the Celtics.

Johnson had been held out of the Hawks' previous five games with an inflamed right shoulder, but he didn't seem to be operating under any restrictions in his return to action. He exceeded his season-long average of 36.4 minutes per game, and though he filled out the stat sheet nicely, poor efficiency from the field and free-throw line took a bigger night off the table. Fantasy managers can feel comfortable plugging Johnson back into their lineups ahead of the Hawks' four-game week, which begins with a matchup with the Knicks on Monday.