Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Triple-doubles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Johnson finished with 16 points (6-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-97 loss to the Heat.

After delivering a 32-point double-double in Thursday's win over Philadelphia, Johnson racked up his third triple-double this month. He led Atlanta with game highs in rebounds and assists, and he has grabbed double-digit boards in all but one of his last eight outings. However, he struggled mightily with efficiency and has shot just 34.1 percent from the floor over his last two games.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
