Jalen Johnson News: Triple-doubles in win

Johnson logged 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-112 victory over Orlando.

Johnson recorded his 13th triple-double of the season in Monday's win. He's right on the edge of first-round value in nine-category formats this season on a per-game basis with 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.