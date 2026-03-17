Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Triple-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:27am

Johnson logged 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-112 victory over Orlando.

Johnson recorded his 13th triple-double of the season in Monday's win. He's right on the edge of first-round value in nine-category formats this season on a per-game basis with 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings Recap: Jokic & Doncic Dominate, Giddey Emerges
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings Recap: Jokic & Doncic Dominate, Giddey Emerges
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago