Jalen Johnson News: Triple-doubles vs. Milwaukee
Johnson finished Saturday's 122-99 win over the Bucks with 23 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists and 10 rebounds over 35 minutes.
Johnson once again did a little bit of everything during Saturday's win. He had two triple-doubles in his career prior to the 2025-26 regular season, but Saturday marked his 12th triple-double of the season and second since the All-Star break. Johnson has taken a huge leap in his fifth year in the NBA, partly due to the absence and subsequent trade of Trae Young. Johnson has averaged 21.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.3 steals over 32.9 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
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