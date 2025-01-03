Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Will play against Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Johnson (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Johnson didn't play in Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Nuggets due to right shoulder soreness. However, the fourth-year forward has progressed enough in his recovery to play in Friday's contest. In the 10 games prior to missing Wednesday's game, Johnson averaged 19.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals over 36.9 minutes per game.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
