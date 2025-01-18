Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Johnson (shoulder) has been cleared to play for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

After missing the last five games with a shoulder issue, Johnson will return to the floor Saturday against Boston. The 22-year-old is having a career year with Atlanta, averaging career highs in points (19.8), rebounds (10.2), assists (5.3) and steals (1.5) per game, shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

