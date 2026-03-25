Jalen Johnson News: Will play Wednesday
Johnson (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson will return from a two-game absence due to left shoulder inflammation. The star forward is averaging 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 36.0 minutes over his last eight outings. His return will push Mouhamed Gueye back to the second unit.
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