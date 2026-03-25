Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Johnson (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson will return from a two-game absence due to left shoulder inflammation. The star forward is averaging 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 36.0 minutes over his last eight outings. His return will push Mouhamed Gueye back to the second unit.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago