Jalen McDaniels News: Adds 23 points in G League loss

McDaniels produced 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes Monday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 119-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

McDaniels set a new season high in scoring and led the offensive charge for the Go-Go, but it wasn't enough to bring home the victory. This is the first time the 27-year-old has reached the 20-point mark since Jan. 13 against Maine.