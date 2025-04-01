Jalen McDaniels News: Double-doubles in playoff loss

McDaniels tallied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-95 playoff loss to the Maine Celtics.

McDaniels led Capital City in rebounds while scoring all 15 of his points from beyond the arc. McDaniels will end the 2024-25 campaign posting 46.9/37.8/79.4 shooting splits.