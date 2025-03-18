Jalen McDaniels News: Leads team to victory
McDaniels recorded 35 points (11-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 123-120 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.
McDaniels was released by the Wizards earlier in March, but countries to thrive for the G League affiliate. Across his 25 G League appearances this season, he is averaging 13.2 points 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.5 minutes.
Jalen McDaniels
Free Agent
