Jalen McDaniels headshot

Jalen McDaniels News: Let go by Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 1:46pm

The Wizards released McDaniels on Monday.

McDaniels still had one day remaining on his 10-day contract, but the Wizards opted to release him ahead of Monday's 106-90 loss to the Heat to free up a 15-man roster spot for Justin Champagnie, who was upgraded from a two-way contract. McDaniels appeared in four games during his brief stay with Washington and played seven total minutes.

Jalen McDaniels
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
