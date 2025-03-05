Jalen McDaniels News: Let go by Washington
The Wizards released McDaniels on Monday.
McDaniels still had one day remaining on his 10-day contract, but the Wizards opted to release him ahead of Monday's 106-90 loss to the Heat to free up a 15-man roster spot for Justin Champagnie, who was upgraded from a two-way contract. McDaniels appeared in four games during his brief stay with Washington and played seven total minutes.
Jalen McDaniels
Free Agent
