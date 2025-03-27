Jalen McDaniels News: Triple-double in G League loss

McDaniels tallied 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 41 minutes Wednesday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 114-101 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

McDaniels led both teams in assists and rebounds Wednesday en route to his first triple-double of the G League regular season. He's dished out 10 assists in back-to-back games, and over his last five outings he has averaged 19.0 points on 54.2 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 38.1 minutes per game.