Jalen Pickett Injury: Available Friday
Pickett (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Pickett has been dealing with right knee soreness but is set to suit up after being listed as probable. He has struggled to secure a consistent role in Denver's rotation, averaging limited minutes in recent appearances, and his availability is unlikely to significantly impact most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Pickett See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 317 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2724 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2031 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2031 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1833 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Pickett See More