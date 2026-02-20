Jalen Pickett headshot

Jalen Pickett Injury: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Pickett (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Pickett has been dealing with right knee soreness but is set to suit up after being listed as probable. He has struggled to secure a consistent role in Denver's rotation, averaging limited minutes in recent appearances, and his availability is unlikely to significantly impact most fantasy formats.

Jalen Pickett
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Pickett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Pickett See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
33 days ago