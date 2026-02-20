Jalen Pickett Injury: Probable Friday
Pickett is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right knee soreness.
Pickett has struggled to see regular playing time of late, so his potential absence may not be much of a factor in most fantasy formats. He's averaging just 2.6 points and 0.8 rebounds across 11.4 minutes per game in five appearances (two starts) since the beginning of February.
