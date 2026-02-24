Jalen Pickett headshot

Jalen Pickett Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Pickett (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Celtics.

Pickett will miss a second straight game due to lingering knee soreness. In his absence, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway could pick up a handful of minutes.

