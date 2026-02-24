Jalen Pickett Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Pickett (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Celtics.
Pickett will miss a second straight game due to lingering knee soreness. In his absence, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway could pick up a handful of minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Pickett See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 321 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2728 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2035 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2035 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1837 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Pickett See More