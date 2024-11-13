Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Pickett News: Another productive game in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Pickett logged 37 points (13-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds across 40 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 win over the G League Bulls.

Pickett has been stellar in Grand Rapids' first two games, averaging 30.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 39.3 minutes. While he's part of the Nuggets' 15-man roster, he's played four total minutes spanning two NBA games this season.

