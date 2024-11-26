Jalen Pickett News: Continues to flourish in G League

Pickett tallied 33 points (14-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 overtime win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Pickett's efficient shooting helped him record a team-high 33 points during Tuesday's overtime victory. While the second-year guard remains in the G League, he should continue to be the focal point of the Gold's offense.