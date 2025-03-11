Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Pickett News: Efficient off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 10:58am

Pickett tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes in Monday's 140-127 win over the Thunder.

Pickett played extended minutes and scored efficiently Monday, knocking down two three-pointers and missing just one shot. With Julian Strawther (knee) out for an extended period, the 25-year-old Pickett has seen an uptick in minutes and figures to see more consistent playing time on a short bench.

